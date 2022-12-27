Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Trading Down 1.8%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.68 and last traded at C$1.68. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 54,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Hamilton Thorne Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$243.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.