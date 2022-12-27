Head to Head Survey: Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) vs. Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpublic Group of Companies 9.18% 28.78% 5.64% Inuvo -13.28% -35.24% -25.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Inuvo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpublic Group of Companies $10.24 billion 1.27 $952.80 million $2.52 13.26 Inuvo $59.83 million 0.48 -$7.60 million ($0.09) -2.67

This table compares Interpublic Group of Companies and Inuvo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo. Inuvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interpublic Group of Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Interpublic Group of Companies and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpublic Group of Companies 1 4 7 0 2.50 Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus target price of $35.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. Given Interpublic Group of Companies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Interpublic Group of Companies is more favorable than Inuvo.

Volatility and Risk

Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Inuvo on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services. It also provides various diversified services, including meeting and event production, sports and entertainment marketing, corporate and brand identity, and strategic marketing consulting. The company was formerly known as McCann-Erickson Incorporated and changed its name to The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. in January 1961. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimizes the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online; and IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

