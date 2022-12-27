Helium (HNT) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last Week

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Helium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00010790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Helium has a market cap of $244.53 million and $1.40 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002288 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008188 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $871.99 or 0.05225320 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.54 or 0.00500615 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000197 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
HNT uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,726,406 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Helium Coin Trading
