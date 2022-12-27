Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.24

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 6450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLX. StockNews.com downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $272.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.18 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after acquiring an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after acquiring an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,877,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 472,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 408,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

