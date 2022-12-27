Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 4.4%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 33,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,123,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.
MOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.12.
Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.
