Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 4.4%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.88 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 33,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,123,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hello Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

About Hello Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hello Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

