Hendley & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 1.9% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 27.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 153,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 33,311 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

PSX traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.12. 14,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,188,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.39. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $70.66 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

