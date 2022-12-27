Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $148.48 million and $309,230.19 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00024320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037371 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00039888 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00020083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00228208 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08245308 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $299,998.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.