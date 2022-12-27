Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 106,452 shares.The stock last traded at $61.65 and had previously closed at $62.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSKA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.72 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 132.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Heska by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Heska by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Heska by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heska by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

