Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 3,358.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,050 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,540.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $742,112.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 5,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $96,879.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,989 shares in the company, valued at $947,540.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPE stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

