Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,090 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Hologic worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hologic by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Hologic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 83.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 311.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

HOLX stock opened at $75.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.05.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

