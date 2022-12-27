Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB) and Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) is one of 317 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 26.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 29.01% 11.03% 1.63% Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Competitors 27.09% 12.44% 1.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Competitors 712 6959 6406 302 2.44

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 21.63%. Given Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s rivals have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) $762.74 million $319.02 million 15.64 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Competitors $1.31 billion $318.69 million 11.57

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises non-farm/non-residential real estate, construction/land development, residential mortgage, consumer, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides internet banking, mobile banking and voice response information, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, and automatic account transfer services, as well as safe deposit boxes and the United States savings bonds. In addition, the company writes policies for commercial and personal lines of business, including insurance for property, casualty, life, health, and employee benefits. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through 160 branch locations that included 76 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 5 branches in Alabama, and 1 branch in New York City. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Conway, Arkansas.

