Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.93

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 8 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
