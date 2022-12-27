Horizen Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $119.88 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $119.88 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.09 or 0.00054519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00230634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00075277 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002913 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,192,519 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

