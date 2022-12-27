Humanscape Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.80 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $8.27 million and $3.80 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

