IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4097 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
IGM Financial stock opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $40.04.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
