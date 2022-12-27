IMAX Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,152 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 110% compared to the average daily volume of 2,935 call options.

IMAX Stock Up 2.4 %

IMAX stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,581. The company has a market capitalization of $799.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.27. IMAX has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IMAX will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IMAX

Institutional Trading of IMAX

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 755,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 41,614 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 605,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 272,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

About IMAX

(Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.