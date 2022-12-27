ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 83,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,777,035 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.46.

ImmunityBio Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 168.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ImmunityBio by 2,136.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth about $50,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

