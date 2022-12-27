ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 83,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,777,035 shares.The stock last traded at $5.15 and had previously closed at $5.46.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that complement, harness, and amplify the immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.
