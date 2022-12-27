Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.