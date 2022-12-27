Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IMH opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.
