Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IMH opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

