Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Acquires 800 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of Formula One Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,865. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.76. Formula One Group has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Formula One Group had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Athena Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the second quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 135.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

