Insider Selling: Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Major Shareholder Sells 390 Shares of Stock

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $12,351.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of ACLX stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $29.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,509. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Arcellx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Institutional Trading of Arcellx

Arcellx Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arcellx in the third quarter worth $36,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Arcellx by 66.7% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx in the first quarter worth $54,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Stories

