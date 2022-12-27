Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Director Sells 410 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.29. The company had a trading volume of 914,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,266. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.58 and a 200-day moving average of $198.74. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $285.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Autodesk

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

