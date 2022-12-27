Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $20,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,198,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of NTRA stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 683,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,473. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.29. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Trading of Natera
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
