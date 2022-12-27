Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 476 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $20,134.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,198,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Daniel Rabinowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 683,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,473. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.29. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $95.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 21.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,472,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,955,000 after acquiring an additional 466,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natera by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 40.4% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,277,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,784,000 after purchasing an additional 655,121 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stephens decreased their price target on Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.82.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading

