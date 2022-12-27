Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CFO Sells 20,615 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $535,371.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,278,434.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Howard Wilson sold 11,365 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $284,465.95.

On Thursday, October 6th, Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $40,032.00.

PagerDuty Price Performance

Shares of PD stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.88. 543,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,055. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,882,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,265,000 after buying an additional 615,438 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,481,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,604,000 after purchasing an additional 180,197 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,332,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,359,000 after purchasing an additional 144,894 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.3% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,907,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,153,000 after purchasing an additional 86,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,557,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

