International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Hendley & Co. Inc.

Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up approximately 1.3% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.53. 2,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,289. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $151.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.63.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

