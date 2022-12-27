InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from InterRent REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
InterRent REIT Stock Performance
InterRent REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
