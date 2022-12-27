Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Sold by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,233 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSCO. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 1,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,745. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.