Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Acquired by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $40.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

