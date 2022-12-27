Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Cut by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 3.2% of My Personal CFO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.58 on Tuesday, hitting $264.78. 678,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,864,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

