Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,599 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 133,888 shares.The stock last traded at $153.30 and had previously closed at $153.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after buying an additional 106,675 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,046,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

