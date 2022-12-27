Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,657,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 7.7% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $66,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,494,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SPHQ stock opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.61.

