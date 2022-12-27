Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Investar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Investar has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Investar to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Get Investar alerts:

Investar Stock Up 1.0 %

ISTR stock opened at $21.56 on Tuesday. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $213.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Investar will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISTR. StockNews.com downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Investar to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Transactions at Investar

In other news, Director James M. Baker sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $77,546.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Investar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Investar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Investar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Investar by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,465,000 after purchasing an additional 160,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Investar by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Investar by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 189,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

(Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.