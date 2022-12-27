Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,804 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 28% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,323 call options.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,163,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 24,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.33.

Albemarle stock traded down $11.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $215.12. 96,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,543. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.66.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Albemarle will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

