IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Trading Up 5.5 %

IRIDEX stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IRIDEX ( NASDAQ:IRIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 26.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.