IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th.
IRIDEX Trading Up 5.5 %
IRIDEX stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $6.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a market cap of $33.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in IRIDEX by 26.0% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.
IRIDEX Company Profile
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
