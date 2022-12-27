iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,490 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,052 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,326,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,923 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.60. 25,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,473,348. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

