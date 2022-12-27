iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Holdings Trimmed by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,374 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 5.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.21. 1,066,587 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.