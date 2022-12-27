iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 216,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,699,520 shares.The stock last traded at $22.51 and had previously closed at $22.32.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

