iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,046 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors owned about 0.86% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. HAP Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 330,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,283. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

iShares MSCI Austria ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.