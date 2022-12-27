iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Shares Purchased by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares MSCI Chile ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. 353,339 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.