iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Moller Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Moller Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,922,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,442,000 after buying an additional 509,174 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,124,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,490,000 after buying an additional 1,304,280 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,561,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,045,000 after buying an additional 741,436 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.44.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.