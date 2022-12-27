iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 70,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 903,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,339,788. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.