iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Trimmed by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.52. 42,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,407,007. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $116.48.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.