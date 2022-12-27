iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lowered by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $40,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $173.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

