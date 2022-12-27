iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 7,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 378,100 shares.The stock last traded at $119.79 and had previously closed at $121.06.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,908 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,898 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,253,000 after purchasing an additional 321,191 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after purchasing an additional 192,460 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 58,430 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

