iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Stake Trimmed by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,658,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941,416 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 18.3% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $556,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWY. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IWY traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $120.36. 13,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,100. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $176.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

