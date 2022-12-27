iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 468.4% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITA traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.86. 179,442 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

