Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 2,000 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.34.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $420.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.68 million. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
