Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 2,000 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of Itron stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.36. 1,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $420.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.68 million. Analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Itron

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Itron by 894.8% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 67,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,830 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Itron by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 82,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.13.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Stories

