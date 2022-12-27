Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 209 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 865 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.23. The company had a trading volume of 17,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,969. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.20. The company has a market capitalization of $156.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

