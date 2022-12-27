Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,122 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.9% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 20.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $487,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,912 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,187 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.61. The company had a trading volume of 59,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,970,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.