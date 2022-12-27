Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $334,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 243.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $52.11.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

