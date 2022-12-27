Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases 347 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,744 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 64,112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.68. 115,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,834,646. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $260.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.39 and its 200 day moving average is $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 462.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,836 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,456 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

